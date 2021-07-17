Collateral Pay One Day Volume Hits $281,649.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $281,649.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00103794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00146359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,730.30 or 0.99580816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,937,138 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

