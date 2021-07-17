Collective (CO2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $241,380.11

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Collective has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Collective has a market cap of $241,380.11 and $144,247.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.75 or 0.00789328 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,966 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

