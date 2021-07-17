Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of Colliers International Group worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colliers International Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Colliers International Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after purchasing an additional 863,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.60. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

In other Colliers International Group news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $153,945,000.00. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

