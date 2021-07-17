ColossusXT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,552.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $14,552.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 90.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001598 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008374 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001483 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,021,534,403 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.