Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 684,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,939,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 532,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 275,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260,439 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIX traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.43. 162,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.