Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,059,000 after buying an additional 663,915 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,239,000 after buying an additional 553,101 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 587,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,573,000 after buying an additional 149,843 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 73,497 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

