Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $6.49 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 15.10.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.