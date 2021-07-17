Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CMWAY stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.53. 17,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,502. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMWAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

