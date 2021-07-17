Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) CFO Sells $870,707.50 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) CFO James B. Draughn sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50.

CTBI stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.09. 44,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $714.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

