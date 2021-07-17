Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Sells $221,850.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $221,850.00.

Shares of CTBI opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.87. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.44.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

