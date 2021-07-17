Comparing CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) & Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for CompuMed and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Yext 1 1 3 0 2.40

Yext has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 42.97%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than CompuMed.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 9.67% 22.21% 12.92% Yext -23.00% -40.41% -14.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompuMed and Yext’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.27 million 1.66 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Yext $354.66 million 4.46 -$94.69 million ($0.79) -15.85

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext.

Summary

CompuMed beats Yext on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks. The platform helps its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other informations. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

