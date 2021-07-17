Comparing Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pgs Asa and Harbour Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pgs Asa $512.00 million 0.38 -$321.50 million N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 2.88 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pgs Asa.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pgs Asa and Harbour Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pgs Asa 2 0 3 0 2.20 Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Pgs Asa has a beta of 3.85, suggesting that its stock price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pgs Asa and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pgs Asa -44.35% -27.04% -5.44% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Harbour Energy beats Pgs Asa on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in Angola, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Egypt, other African countries, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Canada, the Middle East, the Americas, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and changed its name to PGS ASA in May 2019. PGS ASA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

