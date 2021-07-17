Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $7,850.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,197.96 or 0.99868413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00035341 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.01226461 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.71 or 0.00368207 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00377165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00050560 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,276,969 coins and its circulating supply is 11,628,752 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

