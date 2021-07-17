Conflux Network Hits Market Cap of $173.78 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $173.78 million and $4.35 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,873.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.01 or 0.05995610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.69 or 0.01385756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00382202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00131234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.62 or 0.00620004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00389231 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00296002 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 855,892,569 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

