Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.64. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.