Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 64.5% in June

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $1,511.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,486.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,003.35 and a 12 month high of $1,619.98.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 108.97%.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,020.00.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

