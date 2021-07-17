Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1,910.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,907.44 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1 year high of C$1,947.60. The company has a market cap of C$40.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,815.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 52.4199967 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.228 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

