Contrasting NETSTREIT (NTST) and Its Rivals

NETSTREIT (NYSE: NTST) is one of 279 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NETSTREIT to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT N/A N/A N/A NETSTREIT Competitors 9.55% 1.33% 1.05%

This table compares NETSTREIT and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $33.73 million $730,000.00 36.61 NETSTREIT Competitors $734.61 million $18.76 million 18.67

NETSTREIT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. NETSTREIT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NETSTREIT and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 1 10 0 2.91 NETSTREIT Competitors 3403 13584 13265 313 2.34

NETSTREIT presently has a consensus target price of $22.40, indicating a potential downside of 11.32%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 1.57%. Given NETSTREIT’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NETSTREIT pays out 115.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NETSTREIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NETSTREIT lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

NETSTREIT rivals beat NETSTREIT on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

