CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post sales of $160.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.21 million and the highest is $163.41 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $150.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $648.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $653.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $695.78 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $706.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.83. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,216,900 shares of company stock valued at $163,191,509. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 18.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 13.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.