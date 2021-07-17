CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Short Interest Update

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 899,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $224,540.00. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $162,240,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,900 shares of company stock valued at $163,191,509 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.