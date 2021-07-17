CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CRMD opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 9,363.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. Equities analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,155.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Masson-Hurlburt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CorMedix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CorMedix by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CorMedix by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CorMedix by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CorMedix by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

