Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Acquires 450,000 Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,650,000.00.

Shares of RAIN opened at $19.62 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

