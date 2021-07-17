Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Acquires 450,000 Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,650,000.00.
Shares of RAIN opened at $19.62 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01.
Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rain Therapeutics Company Profile
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.