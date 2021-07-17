Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $238,644.38. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 358,328 shares worth $16,909,516. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 51,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

