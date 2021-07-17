Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.72 Million

Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post sales of $465.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.16 million to $532.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $29.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,648,411 shares of company stock valued at $293,704,790 in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.