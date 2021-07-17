Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 162,451 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

