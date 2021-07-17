Cortex Price Down 3.3% This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $24.94 million and $3.86 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00048662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.92 or 0.00793374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,531,689 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

