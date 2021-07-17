CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss Purchases 207,417 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss bought 207,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,857,956.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Yoss sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $124,780.00.

CorVel stock opened at $134.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $140.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.84.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

