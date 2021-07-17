COTI Tops One Day Volume of $11.11 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $75.66 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00105466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00145802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,310.58 or 1.00276026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

