Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several research firms have commented on CVET. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,506 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Covetrus by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,003,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,293,000 after purchasing an additional 972,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Covetrus by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 754,020 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 307.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 661,551 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.