Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Major Shareholder Sells $988,020.00 in Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $988,020.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.33 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COWN. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cowen by 23.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cowen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.