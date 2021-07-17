Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 571,200 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 387,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Crane stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.45. The stock had a trading volume of 156,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

