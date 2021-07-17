Credit Suisse AG Buys 129,864 Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 1,021.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,864 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of QIWI worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIWI in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 103.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,086,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 552,774 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QIWI in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

QIWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. QIWI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. QIWI plc has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Research analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

