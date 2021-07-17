Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Methode Electronics worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 285,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,849,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,257,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

