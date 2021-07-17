Credit Suisse AG Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,446 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.90. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

