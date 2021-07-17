Credit Suisse AG Purchases 39,845 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,845 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRRM opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

