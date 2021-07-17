Credit Suisse AG Purchases 7,072 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.31% of Ardagh Group worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,356 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 142,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $23.93 on Friday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.53 million, a P/E ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

