Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,884 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

BMTC opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $798.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.80. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

