Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Northwest Natural worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 29.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN opened at $52.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

NWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.