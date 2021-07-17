Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of MarineMax worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of HZO opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.