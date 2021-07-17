Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.