Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,177 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Calix worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 207,294 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after buying an additional 383,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after buying an additional 1,524,362 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,227,000 after buying an additional 79,944 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

CALX opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

