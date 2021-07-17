Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,347 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $110,760.00. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

