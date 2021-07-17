Credit Suisse AG Sells 150,183 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,183 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of TrueBlue worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,396 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 60.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 308,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TrueBlue news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TBI shares. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $911.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.73. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

