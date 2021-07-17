Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,293 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $21.58 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

