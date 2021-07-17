Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,448 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Zogenix worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 1,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,724 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $25,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $19,917,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Zogenix by 34.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after buying an additional 697,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Zogenix by 140.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 613,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

ZGNX opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.40. Zogenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. Zogenix’s revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.