Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,700 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

FIBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

