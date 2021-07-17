Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,488 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of AZZ worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 1,623.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

