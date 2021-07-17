Credit Suisse AG Sells 45,123 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,123 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Radius Health worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period.

RDUS opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

