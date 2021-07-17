Credit Suisse AG Sells 48,656 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,656 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of MacroGenics worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in MacroGenics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after buying an additional 430,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,163,000 after buying an additional 62,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

