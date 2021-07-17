Credit Suisse AG Sells 55,351 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,351 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Stratasys worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of SSYS opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.67. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.